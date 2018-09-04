Pulse.ng logo
Ekweremadu to contest for Senate seat for 5th time

Ekweremadu was first elected Senator in 2003 and is not ready to leave the upper legislative chamber just yet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Deputy President of the Senate, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, has announced his intention to contest to represent the Enugu West Senatorial district for the fifth consecutive time.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, the lawmaker disclosed that the leadership of his constituency bought him a nomination form to persuade him to run, prompting him to bow to the wishes of his people.

He said, "My people, the good people of Enugu West Senatorial District, including the Enugu West Peoples Assembly, Members of the National Assembly, Council Chairmen, members of the Enugu State Executive Council, Enugu State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, leaders of the PDP from Enugu West, among others gave me a surprise on Sunday.

"They presented to me the PDP nomination form for the Senate, which they purchased for me, requesting that I return to the Senate in 2019.

"My people, my primary employers have spoken. I have no choice than to humbly accept to run for the Senate again."

Ekweremadu was first elected as representative of the Enugu West Senatorial district in 2003 and has been winning re-election ever since. He was elected Deputy President of the Senate in 2007 and has regained his position twice since then.

He'll contest on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Samson Toromade

