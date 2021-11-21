RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Saraki commends Davido for raising N250million for Orphans

Jude Egbas

The singer trended all week long for the financial donations.

Saraki and Davido
Saraki and Davido

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commended popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for supporting orphanage homes with N250million he acquired from friends and well-wishers on social media.

While congratulating Davido on his birthday, Saraki said the Afrobeats star has been energetic and an achiever from childhood.

“This past week on Instagram, we all watched @Davido ‘playfully’ raise N200 million from his friends, business associates, and other well-wishers — then donate N250 million to orphans across the country.

“Since he was a young boy, David has always had a persuasive charm, a great deal of talent and energy, and the ability to accomplish what others describe as “impossible” — through his sheer grit and hard work.

“As he celebrates his birthday today, I congratulate him for becoming a fine young man who continues to positively impact lives through his music and philanthropy. May Almighty God continue to reward your efforts,” Saraki wrote on his Facebook page.

Davido trended all week for the manner in which he raised the money; and was commended by swathes of Nigeria's vibrant social media community.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

