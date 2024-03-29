Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to let naira gains reflect on cost of commodities

He said it was important to reflect on this as Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Combined Special Prayer for Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu in commemoration of Easter and Ramadan celebrations, on Friday.

The prayer, held at the State House Mosque Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, attracted leaders of both the Muslim and Christian community.

“It’s beginning to turn around, that’s what we said a couple of weeks ago that there’s nothing that is difficult that will last forever.

“Even at the national level, a naira that we all thought that would never rebound is becoming stronger.

“it’s gaining weight and becoming a lot more of the currency that we all appreciate.

” You can even see from the policies that the Federal Government is bringing out, naira savings is now the order of the day.

“You should be happy as Nigerians that we are holding on to our currency and which will improve our exchange of value,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said this needed to reflect in the markets, as the currency was getting stronger and better.

“There’s a need to see the reflection in the cost of goods and services; people can not continue to give reasons while it went up, and now that it’s coming down, it also needs to reflect in the cost of rice, beans, tomatoes and that is the message for all of us because we want to be our brother’s keepers.

“We want to ensure that the suffering of the people is brought to an end.

“I want to thank the president for taking the leadership and working with all the sub nationals, we are beginning to see the benefits of it.

“My wish is for all of us to enjoy the season, to be as peaceful as always and to do things in moderation and ensure that we maintain the sanctity, peace and tranquillity that Lagos is known for,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also commended residents of Lagos State for keeping faith with his administration.

He enjoined residents of the state to be grateful for the gift of life.

The governor described the 2024 Good Friday Easter celebration as a triple dose of celebration, which coincides with the 72nd birthday celebration of Tinubu.

“We just finished our Easter prayers which coincides with the birthday of the president, who we have offered prayers for, and we wished him all the very best. and we also prayed for the season.

” I want to wish all residents of our dear state in all of our Christian faith a happy celebration of Easter.

“As. we have just ended the christian Lenten service, I believe that it’s been a worthy journey for all our brothers and sisters who had gone to ask for strengthening of our faith, our country, and coincidentally, it’s the 19th day of the Ramadan.

“So, everything around prayers and supplications are working for our good.

“It’s also a time for us to thank Lagos residents for their patience, understanding in all of the various areas of interventions that we have put forward in health, public transportation, food and food security, and ensuring that we are about bringing out solutions to the economic pressure that we see,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos Deputy Governor, in his welcome address, urged the citizens to be more patriotic.

He prayed that God would spare the life of the President to live long, healthy and be able to lead the country right.

“We pray that the New Hope Infrastructure Initiative is well executed,” he said.

Also contributing, Dr Stephen Adegbite, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos chapter, noted that it was an opportunity to come together and appreciate the goodness of God.

Adegbite, who was represented by Dr Stephen Oyelola, Director of State Issues and Social Welfare, CAN Lagos, stated that every opportunity that one had required responsibility and every responsibility demands accountability.

Adegbite, who is also the Bishop of the Diocese of Ikeja, Methodist Church, Nigeria, urged the people to be responsible as individuals and as citizens.

“I urge everyone to learn to be thankful as things cannot go the way we desire at all times,” he said.

He prayed for Nigerians, especially the leaders, that God continues to grant them the knowledge and wisdom to direct the nation’s affairs.

The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, prayed for government at all levels for almighty Allah to continue to direct and guide them to provide good governance for the residents of Lagos State.

” I pray that almighty Allah will continue to guide your thoughts and your actions, so the good people of Lagos State will feel the impact of good governance,” he said.