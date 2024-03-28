ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu opens 'Sunday market' on Good Friday for Easter shopping

News Agency Of Nigeria

The discount market is part of measures rolled out under the umbrella of EKO CARES to cushion the effect of the hard times on residents of the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

This Friday is Good Friday, an occasion Christians observe to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, ahead of Easter Sunday.

Omotosho said that the governor’s directive on the opening of the Sunday Market on Friday was in the spirit of the Easter period.

He said that food vendors would be at the 57 centres across the five divisions of the State, except the State Secretariat market, to buy various items at 25% less than the usual market prices.

On sale will be food items, such as rice, beans, pepper, bread, eggs, garri and others.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu had promised that his administration, through the Special Dispensation Advisory Committee on Social Interventions (SPEDAC), would work assiduously to ease the economic burden on Lagos State residents.

Other EKO CARES initiatives, which will be formally opened soon, cut across health, education and transportation sectors.

The “Ounje Eko” Market pilot scheme, which began on Sunday, March 17 2024, will continue after the Easter celebration.

Sanwo-Olu opens 'Sunday market' on Good Friday for Easter shopping

