ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu doesn't want you to blame govt for current hardship in the country

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stressed on the need for Nigerians to return to the real African style of living where it took the whole village to raise a child.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu said this at the 25th State House Ramadan Tafseer Anniversary Prayer, held at the State House Mosque Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The theme of the lecture is: “Allah Will Not Change The Way Of A People Until They Change What Is In Their Hearts”.

"Things are presently very tough, no doubt, but this is the time to come together, proffer solutions and not blame the government,” Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He charged Nigerians with being patriotic and loyal to the cause of a greater nation.

The governor emphasised increased love among Nigerians and patriotism for the country as part of solutions to the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

He acknowledged that global recession which was not limited to Nigeria, necessitated the current hardships being faced.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to return to the way of life where Africans were charitable towards one another.

He stated that it was disheartening that Nigerians no longer lived a communal way of life but now imbibed other people’s culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor stressed on the need for Nigerians to return to the real African style of living where it took the whole village to raise a child.

Similarly, former Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, also enjoined Nigerians to take advantage of the Holy Month of Ramadan to pray more for the country.

He charged them to pray that the country becomes great for the betterment of all.

According to Obanikoro, Nigerians claim to believe in God but their words and ways do not match their deeds to a reasonable extent.

“What we are taught in religion is to do unto others what we want others to do unto us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, advised the people to love one another and not act in ways that would be detrimental to their fellow human beings.

Obanikoro urged Nigerians to support the government both at the state and federal levels in their quest to lift Nigeria from the current socio-economic downturn.

On his part, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode, said that the Tasfeer, which started 25 years ago, was to bring people together to proffer solutions and pray for the prosperity of the nation.

Speaking on the present economic challenges, Layode implored the people not to castigate one another, especially the government but to share good ideas on how to develop the country.

“Let us follow the teachings of the Quran as there are a lot of solutions in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, l urge Muslims and non-Muslims alike to always pray for their leaders,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party offers Peter Obi 2027 presidential ticket unopposed

Labour Party offers Peter Obi 2027 presidential ticket unopposed

Allow us build seaports, railways to develop the South-East - Ohanaeze tells FG

Allow us build seaports, railways to develop the South-East - Ohanaeze tells FG

UCH Ibadan workers are tired of working in darkness as power outage persists

UCH Ibadan workers are tired of working in darkness as power outage persists

Armed robbery suspect who killed police officer begs govt to have mercy on him

Armed robbery suspect who killed police officer begs govt to have mercy on him

Tinubu enlists Dangote, Elumelu, Rabiu, others in Economic Coordination Council

Tinubu enlists Dangote, Elumelu, Rabiu, others in Economic Coordination Council

Sanwo-Olu doesn't want you to blame govt for current hardship in the country

Sanwo-Olu doesn't want you to blame govt for current hardship in the country

Okuama: Slain officers left behind 3 pregnant widows, 21 orphans – Lagbaja

Okuama: Slain officers left behind 3 pregnant widows, 21 orphans – Lagbaja

Joke Silva describes neglect of Lagos theatres as sad development

Joke Silva describes neglect of Lagos theatres as sad development

Police Commissioner arrested 2,329 suspects within his first 100 days in Lagos

Police Commissioner arrested 2,329 suspects within his first 100 days in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election [Punch]

Peter Obi delivers a masterclass in religious cosplay — with a spoonful of politics

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu proposes new salaries for judges amidst Nigeria's economic hardship

Youths are advised to desist from unwarranted dangerous ventures capable of threatening their lives [Punch Newspapers]

2 illegal miners die as well collapses in Cross River, 3 others injured

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly has passed student loan bill