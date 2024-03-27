Sanwo-Olu doesn't want you to blame govt for current hardship in the country

Sanwo-Olu said this at the 25th State House Ramadan Tafseer Anniversary Prayer, held at the State House Mosque Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The theme of the lecture is: “Allah Will Not Change The Way Of A People Until They Change What Is In Their Hearts”.

"Things are presently very tough, no doubt, but this is the time to come together, proffer solutions and not blame the government,” Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He charged Nigerians with being patriotic and loyal to the cause of a greater nation.

The governor emphasised increased love among Nigerians and patriotism for the country as part of solutions to the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

He acknowledged that global recession which was not limited to Nigeria, necessitated the current hardships being faced.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to return to the way of life where Africans were charitable towards one another.

He stated that it was disheartening that Nigerians no longer lived a communal way of life but now imbibed other people’s culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor stressed on the need for Nigerians to return to the real African style of living where it took the whole village to raise a child.

Similarly, former Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, also enjoined Nigerians to take advantage of the Holy Month of Ramadan to pray more for the country.

He charged them to pray that the country becomes great for the betterment of all.

According to Obanikoro, Nigerians claim to believe in God but their words and ways do not match their deeds to a reasonable extent.

“What we are taught in religion is to do unto others what we want others to do unto us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, advised the people to love one another and not act in ways that would be detrimental to their fellow human beings.

Obanikoro urged Nigerians to support the government both at the state and federal levels in their quest to lift Nigeria from the current socio-economic downturn.

On his part, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode, said that the Tasfeer, which started 25 years ago, was to bring people together to proffer solutions and pray for the prosperity of the nation.

Speaking on the present economic challenges, Layode implored the people not to castigate one another, especially the government but to share good ideas on how to develop the country.

“Let us follow the teachings of the Quran as there are a lot of solutions in it.

ADVERTISEMENT