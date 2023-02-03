Resign or risk litigation, group warns Emefiele over chaotic naira roll-out

The letter, signed by Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, the CCSS National Coordinator, said the decision was taken after reviewing the whole episode of Emefiele’s meeting with the members of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

It alleged that the CBN governor’s comments and interaction do not suggest his qualification a day longer to lead the institution.

“Our reason for coming to this conclusion is that a member of the Assembly committee referred you to Section 20 of the CBN Act.

“You admitted that the Act exists. This means you might not know about the Act until your attention was called.

“So, if that’s the case, it means you are not supposed to lead an institution which rules and regulations you are not conversant with,“ it said.