Resign or risk litigation, group warns Emefiele over chaotic naira roll-out
A group of Concerned Citizens of Sokoto State (CCSS) has urged Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to resign within 72 hours or face legal action.
The letter, signed by Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, the CCSS National Coordinator, said the decision was taken after reviewing the whole episode of Emefiele’s meeting with the members of the House of Representatives in Abuja.
It alleged that the CBN governor’s comments and interaction do not suggest his qualification a day longer to lead the institution.
“Our reason for coming to this conclusion is that a member of the Assembly committee referred you to Section 20 of the CBN Act.
“You admitted that the Act exists. This means you might not know about the Act until your attention was called.
“So, if that’s the case, it means you are not supposed to lead an institution which rules and regulations you are not conversant with,“ it said.
The CCSS added that if the CBN governor was aware of the Act and deliberately failed to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the public, then it “is an act of sabotage to the leaders and citizens“.
