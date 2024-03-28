ADVERTISEMENT
Reps halt NASU's strike to resolve dispute between FG, universities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The unions embarked on one week warning strike recently because of the non payment of their withheld salary in 2022.

Rep. Abubakar Fulata, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on University Education made the move at a meeting with the officials of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), NASU in Abuja on Thursday.

Others at the meeting include the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) as well as other relevant stakeholders.

Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU President who also spoke on behalf of NASU said that the unions embarked on one week warning strike recently because of the non payment of their withheld salary in 2022.

Ibrahim said in spite of President Bola Tinubu’s waiver and directive that four months of their withheld salary over the 2022 industrial action be paid, it had not been adhered to. He added that the Ministry of Education and Office of Accountant General of the Federation had not complied.

He said the unions were planning to go on an indefinite strike any moment from now should the government fails to comply with their demands.

Ibrahim said that their counterpart, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had been paid the four months withheld salary and wondered why the government would not pay their own salary.

In the same vein, the President of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Ibeji Nwokema said that the Federal Government had not fully complied with the 2009 and 2017 agreements reached with the unions.

He said shortly after the end of the 7-day warning strike which started on March, 20, NAAT officials met and agreed to begin an indefinite strike in April. However, Fulata appealed to the unions to give the committee and entire House of Reps time to meet with relevant authorities on the issues.

Fulata said the House would resume on April, 16, and would take drastic actions on their issues, hence the need to put on-hold notices of strike.

NAN reports that the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and NASU on Tuesday ended their seven-day warning strike.

In a circular to branch chairmen of public universities across the country, SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim directed members of the union and those of NASU to resume work. The two unions began a seven-day warning strike last over withheld salaries.

Members of the unions in registry, bursary, works and maintenance, security, and students’ affairs withdrew their services throughout the period of the warning strike. It was that hostels and university gates were locked up and electricity supply cut off while the strike lasted.

SSANU and NASU protested the withheld salaries of their members by the Federal Government. The two unions began a seven-day warning strike last Monday over withheld salaries.

Members of the unions in registry, bursary, works and maintenance, security, and students’ affairs withdrew their services throughout the period of the warning strike.

It was that hostels and university gates were locked up and electricity supply cut off while the strike lasted. SSANU and NASU protested the withheld salaries of their members by the Federal Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

