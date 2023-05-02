The sports category has moved to a new website.
Reps beg UK court to pity Ekweremadu after conviction for organ trafficking

Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, will be sentenced on May 5.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has been detained in the United Kingdom since 2022 [Guardian]
This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu) at a plenary in Abuja on Tuesday titled.

Presenting the motion, Okechukwu said Ekweremadu acted based on his limited knowledge of the UK laws, stressing that he must have learnt the bitter lessons.

"Ekweremadu acted within his limited knowledge of the UK laws and did write to the UK High Commission to support the medical visa application for the potential donor and did declare the purpose of the trip.

"Ekweremadu and his wife acted under the natural instincts of parents to save an ailing daughter, and not for commercial purposes," he said.

He said it was a common practice in international relations for nations, including the UK, to seek relief for their citizens involved in situations such as that of the Ekweremadus.

"I want to ask my honourable colleagues, Mr Speaker, to bring the full weight of this parliament, both formally and informally and ask the British Government to remember the long-term relations we have had with them," he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Ekweremadu could still find justice before God and man, pleading with the UK government to consider the noble acts of Ekweremadu and temper justice with mercy.

