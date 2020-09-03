Barely a week after the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, handed over the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja to Dangote Group, construction work has commenced at the site.

Aron Nigeria Construction Ltd on Wednesday moved to site and commenced the excavation of the pitch. Photos of the work have emerged, showing men and machinery hard at work.

Renovation work commences at Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The contract has a 24-week completion period. An engineer at the company, Adeola Adenuga, assured that the job would be completed by April 2021.

The work will cover the football pitch and irrigation systems, new electronic score boards. The athletics tracks will also get an upgrade.

Renovation work commences at Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Billionaire philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, had adopted the pitch following a discussion with Mr Dare, who introduced the Adopt-a-Facility initiative to corporate entities and worthy Nigerians.

Renovation work commences at Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Speaking while receiving the handing-over documents from the Minister, the representative of the Dangote Group, Engineer Mansur Ahmed, said the rehabilitation work worth one million dollars was awarded in recognition of the dominant role of Nigeria in world football and the need to put the edifice to good use.

This is a featured post.