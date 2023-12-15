Remaining abducted FUDMA female students regain freedom

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, confirmed this to newsmen in Katsina on Friday, indicating that the freed female students were part of the five abducted by suspected bandits.

They were abducted on October 3 from their rented apartment, behind Mariyamu Ajiri memorial school in Dutsinma.

Hamisu-Bichi disclosed that the freed female students would undergo medical check-ups before they were handed over to their families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Oct. 3, 2023, the police confirmed the kidnapping of five female students by gunmen suspected to be bandits.