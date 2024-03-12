ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Reading from Bible instead of your phone draws you closer to God,' says priest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The priest frowned at the use of phones and other devices to read verses of the scriptures by people.

The priest warned that if the trending tradition of using devices instead of the Holy Bible should be allowed, the Bible in years to come may go into extinction [BBC]
The priest warned that if the trending tradition of using devices instead of the Holy Bible should be allowed, the Bible in years to come may go into extinction [BBC]

Recommended articles

Okereke, known for his unabridged preaching of the good news, gave the advice at the Church’s youth Lenten retreat, held at the church on Monday. The theme of the one day retreat to reform people was, “Hearing and Heeding God’s Voice”.

According to the priest, the Bible is one of the essential paraphernalia of the Christian worship and should be part of it always. Okereke, newly posted to the parish, frowned at the use of phones and other devices to read verses of the scriptures by people.

“Your smart devices can’t take the position of the Bible in the Christian worship and lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clutching your Bible to Church portrays you in good light before others in the public as it gives you heaven identity in the public.

“Reading the word of God from the Bible instead of your devices draws you closer to God and helps you to hear from Him.

“The practice of having and reading from your Holy Book makes you distinct and compels one to doing what is in the book.

“The Bible has a spiritual aura and fragrance that poses threats to evil spirits and persons thereby act as shield to the holder,” he said.

He warned that if the trending tradition of using devices instead of the Holy Bible should be allowed, the Bible in years to come may go into extinction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“God forbid,” he added.

The use of new technologies should be to advance mankind but not to be used to discourage the worship of God. He advised that people should not allow this “satanic manipulation” to blur the solemnity of the holy book.

NAN reports that the reading and preaching of the Gospel by people and pastors respectively from smart devices are gaining popularity in the contemporary times.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Reading from Bible instead of your phone draws you closer to God,' says priest

'Reading from Bible instead of your phone draws you closer to God,' says priest

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sanwo-Olu partners Niger State to boost food production, supply in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu partners Niger State to boost food production, supply in Lagos

Abia Government to investigate ABSU student's death in cult clash

Abia Government to investigate ABSU student's death in cult clash

Ningi walks alone as Northern senators disown him over his claim on 2024 budget

Ningi walks alone as Northern senators disown him over his claim on 2024 budget

Minister of Power wants death penalty for vandals damaging power equipment

Minister of Power wants death penalty for vandals damaging power equipment

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

Katsina State Governor's wife, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda [Katsina Post]

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG defends Nigeria's decision to accept food donations from war-torn Ukraine