'Reading from Bible instead of your phone draws you closer to God,' says priest

Okereke, known for his unabridged preaching of the good news, gave the advice at the Church’s youth Lenten retreat, held at the church on Monday. The theme of the one day retreat to reform people was, “Hearing and Heeding God’s Voice”.

According to the priest, the Bible is one of the essential paraphernalia of the Christian worship and should be part of it always. Okereke, newly posted to the parish, frowned at the use of phones and other devices to read verses of the scriptures by people.

“Your smart devices can’t take the position of the Bible in the Christian worship and lifestyle.

“Clutching your Bible to Church portrays you in good light before others in the public as it gives you heaven identity in the public.

“Reading the word of God from the Bible instead of your devices draws you closer to God and helps you to hear from Him.

“The practice of having and reading from your Holy Book makes you distinct and compels one to doing what is in the book.

“The Bible has a spiritual aura and fragrance that poses threats to evil spirits and persons thereby act as shield to the holder,” he said.

He warned that if the trending tradition of using devices instead of the Holy Bible should be allowed, the Bible in years to come may go into extinction.

“God forbid,” he added.

The use of new technologies should be to advance mankind but not to be used to discourage the worship of God. He advised that people should not allow this “satanic manipulation” to blur the solemnity of the holy book.