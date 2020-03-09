Even the rain and Lagos traffic, could not dampen the mood of the party which was held at Shiro, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Guests were treated to fine Asian dishes, and cocktails, as they celebrated with the brand on the recent unification of its companies across Africa into one integrated media company, Pulse.

Leonard Stiegeler, Pulse Founder and Board Member (M); Fiona Weeks, Director of Digital Strategy & Operations, Pulse (R) and Dayo Okusami, Partner, Templars (L) at the Pulse brand unification event.

Welcoming the guests, Shola Adegbuyi, Director of Accounts & Operations shared “We would like to thank everyone for making the event despite the rain and ensuing traffic. Pulse is regionally known as an expert in the news and entertainment industry, this unification marks the beginning of our journey to become Africa’s leading integrated media group by leveraging this expertise for our clients in media production and marketing."

Silvia, Victor Okoronkwo, Managing Director, Aiteo (L), Silvia Lambaise, Director of Special Projects and Business Development at the Pulse brand unification event.

Guests at the event included Oluwatayo Alofun, Digital Marketing Manager, Interswitch; Wale Akanbi, CTO Aella; Fabio Abiola, Digital Manager Reckitt Benckiser; Diji Odutola, Digital Media Manager, BUA Group; Dami Adekoya, Lead Project Manager, Busbar Engineering; John Opubor, Managing Director, Coronation Capital; David Okwara, Head of Communications and Gabriel Ehiwuogo, Head of Digital, both of KPMG; Eniola Ogunlade, Brand Manager and Seyi Adeneye, Marketing Manager, both of PZ Cussons and Chidera Anele, Brand Manager, Gala, UAC Foods.

From left: David Okwara, Head of Communications and Gabriel Ehiwuogo, Head of Digital, both of KPMG, and Oladipo Akinkugbe, Head of Key Industries, Pulse

Further commenting on the brand unification, Moritz Boullenger, MD Pulse Nigeria added “Our brands are stronger together as unified assets. The Pulse media reach is an added value that should be available to all our clients. Pulse Studio and Pulse Marketing will benefit from Pulse’s strong brand equity and resource capacity. We are positive that this synergy across all our brands is a step in the right direction."

Leonard Stiegeler, Pulse Founder (L) and Board Member and Goriola Bakare, Lead Home Broadband Products, Pricing & Solutions- Airtel Nigeria (R)

In attendance, the Pulse team also had Leo Stiegeler, Pulse Founder & Board Member; Ben Bassey, Editor-in-Chief Pulse Nigeria; Fiona Weeks, Director of Digital Strategy and Operations; Temi Akinya, Head of HR & Admin; Silvia Lambaise, Director of Special Projects and Business Development and Ben Onwe, Director of New Business. The Pulse Leadership team took the night off to network with guests.

Pulse has operations and teams in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Senegal. The company also remotely covers Uganda in East Africa and Cote d'Ivoire in Francophone Africa.

In the picture: Eniola Ogunlade, Brand Manager, Premier Cool (PZ Cussons), Seyi Adeneye, Marketing Manager, PZ Cussons, Osose Abraham, Head of Strategy, Pulse Nigeria, and Adelani Aina-Scott, Head of Operations, Pulse Marketing.