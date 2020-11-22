Nigeria’s foremost online print platform, Printivo has launched a dedicated e-commerce platform for individuals, SMEs, and Large corporations to order promotional items, corporate gifts and merchandise for every occasion across Nigeria and South Africa.

Promostack aims to allow Africans find and order the very best customised gifts and promotional items around the world from the comfort of their homes and offices. The platform allows purchase of promotional items from small quantities and delivery within 15–21 working days, faster than comparable purchases from China and other locations.

The range of products are focused on individual gifts, corporate gifts and promotional items helping to build strong relationships and brand affinity for such individuals and brands.

Overtime, Africans and indeed Nigerians have found it increasingly difficult to get quality and promotional gift items effectively within a given time frame, due to issues ranging from price to turn-around times to product quality. We are working to solve these complex issues as they have forced Africans to seek help from outside the continent- creating more burden for them in the process.

According to Temitope Ekundayo — Promostack’s Chief Operations officer, “We have been working on this solution for over two years, partnering with the best companies we could find in Africa so we can provide superior product and branding quality while keeping prices fair and fulfilment swift”.

To use Promostack, individuals and organizations can visit www.promostack.africa, select their preferred delivery country (Nigeria or South Africa for now), browse through the product categories or use the budget filter to find recommended gifts matching their budget, upload their design, make payment and get their gifts delivered to their preferred destination within a few days.

About Printivo

Printivo is Nigeria’s pioneer online printing and design platform using technology to make printing easy for Nigerian and African customers. Launched in 2014, over twenty five thousand small businesses across Nigeria and larger companies like Deloitte, Google, Sterling Bank, Microsoft, British Council and 9mobile use Printivo’s solutions to order print marketing materials.

In 2019, Printivo was awarded by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as one of the Top 100 African companies to inspire Africa.

