Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, in what is the third stop of their West African tour.

Prince Charles and Camilla have just rounded off trips to Gambia and Ghana.

The British royals began their West African tour in Gambia.

In Ghana, Prince Charles deplored his country’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade that saw thousands of Africans shipped to work in slave plantations in Europe and the Americas.

"The appalling atrocity of the slave trade, and the unimaginable suffering it caused, left an indelible stain on the history of our world.

"While Britain can be proud that it later led the way in the abolition of this shameful trade, we have a shared responsibility to ensure that the abject horror of slavery is never forgotten," Charles said in his Ghana speech.

Nigeria, a former British colony, attained the status of an independent nation in 1960.

Britain abolished the trans-Atlantic slave trade in 1807; although the full abolition of slavery arrived a generation after.

Prince Charles and Camilla will conclude their West African tour a week before Charles celebrates his 70th birthday on November 14.

Earlier this year, Prince Charles was approved as successor to his 92-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth, as head of the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles will be addressing Nigeria's herdsmen crisis and strengthening relations between UK and Africa's most populous nation.

Pulse will keep you posted on what the itinerary of the royals will look like whilst they are in Nigeria.

The royals will leave Nigeria on Thursday, November 8. This will be Prince Charles' first visit to Nigeria since 2006.