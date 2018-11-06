Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are now in Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria play

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, are now in Abuja, Nigeria

(AFP)

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, in what is the third stop of their West African tour.

Prince Charles and Camilla have just rounded off trips to Gambia and Ghana.

The British royals began their West African tour in Gambia.

In Ghana, Prince Charles deplored his country’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade that saw thousands of Africans shipped to work in slave plantations in Europe and the Americas.

"The appalling atrocity of the slave trade, and the unimaginable suffering it caused, left an indelible stain on the history of our world.

"While Britain can be proud that it later led the way in the abolition of this shameful trade, we have a shared responsibility to ensure that the abject horror of slavery is never forgotten," Charles said in his Ghana speech.

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria play

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are now in Nigeria

(Punch )

 

Nigeria, a former British colony, attained the status of an independent nation in 1960.

Britain abolished the trans-Atlantic slave trade in 1807; although the full abolition of slavery arrived a generation after.

Prince Charles and Camilla will conclude their West African tour a week before Charles celebrates his 70th birthday on November 14.

Earlier this year, Prince Charles was approved as successor to his 92-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth, as head of the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles will be addressing Nigeria's herdsmen crisis and strengthening relations between UK and Africa's most populous nation.

Pulse will keep you posted on what the itinerary of the royals will look like whilst they are in Nigeria.

The royals will leave Nigeria on Thursday, November 8. This will be Prince Charles' first visit to Nigeria since 2006.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet
3 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Here are some of the things Prince Charles and his wife Princess Camilla will be doing in Nigeria
Benin monarch in Abuja ahead of Prince Charles visit
Prince Charles to address herdsmen attacks during visit to Nigeria
Lifestyle Prince Charles finally admits to Britain's role in slavery

Local

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria
Buhari receives Prince Charles, Camilla in Abuja
Why FG’s school feeding programme has yet to take off in Lagos
FG feeds pupils with 6m eggs, 594 cows weekly under school feeding programme
Corps members will not work in volatile areas during 2019 elections
Nigeria Immigration Service.
NIS arrests foreigner who killed Nigerian at political rally 10 years ago
X
Advertisement