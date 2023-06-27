President Tinubu returns to Nigeria today

The President after his first official trip to France where he attended a summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ headed for London ‘for a short private visit’ on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

“Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit”, the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake disclosed in a statement.

Although the statement was silent on the particular day of Tinubu’s return, Alake said the “President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.”

Corroborating this, a Presidency source confirmed to Pulse that the president would return to the country today.

Asked if the president will return to the country today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the source simply said ‘yes’.

Also, according to ThePunch, another presidency source confirmed that the president would return to his Ikoyi home today in Lagos, where he would observe his first Sallah celebration as president.

“I am are certain that he will return to Lagos tomorrow (Tuesday), not Abuja. That’s where he will observe Sallah,” the source said.