President Tinubu to make first official trip to France on Tuesday

Bayo Wahab

President Tinubu and other world leaders will discuss the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

President Bola Tinubu leaves Nigeria for France on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. [BAT Media Office]
President Bola Tinubu leaves Nigeria for France on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. [BAT Media Office]

The President, who is attending the event with members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council, is expected to return to the country on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

According to a statement by Mr Dele Alake, the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, the Summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France will look at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges

The statement reads in part, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Thursday, June 22, join world leaders in Paris, France, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The President will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

Alake said President Tinubu and other world leaders would also discuss the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

“The Summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart.

The trip is Tinubu’s first official foreign travel as Nigeria’s President.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

