President Tinubu mourns Nollywood duo Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ngelale said that Tinubu consoled the families of “these gifted thespians who brought joy and relief to millions of Nigerians by the exercise of their geniuses”.

He said that the President urged the bereaved to take solace in the truth that though these beloved Nigerians have passed on, they lived through their works which would remain an inspiration and a fount of good cheer for many.

”The President also commiserates with the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and the entire creative community, assuring them of his support, thoughts, and prayers in this time of grief.