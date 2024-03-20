ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu hosts Federal Executive Council for Ramadan Iftar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The banquet was attended by Ministers of Information and National Orientation, Housing, FCT, Transportation, Youths as well as service chiefs.

The event at the banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa is attended by Ministers of Information and National Orientation, Housing, FCT, Transportation, Youths as well as service chiefs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ramadan breaking fast is a tradition at the Aso Rock Villa, the residence of the Presidents of Nigeria since 1999.

The occasion started with the Magrib prayer led by the Chief Imam of the Villa, Malam Abdulwahid Suleiman. The President thereafter leads the guests for the banquet, which normally lasts for an hour before the night prayer of Isha.

The month of Ramadan is the ninth in the Islamic calendar and is used for fasting from dawn to dusk by adult Muslims for a period of 29 or 30 days.

