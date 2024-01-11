ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu appoints new board, management of NAHCOM, NCPC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu charged the new appointees to consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve the nation and to commit themselves to this important purpose.

President Bola Tinubu [Premium Times]

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the appointments were pending confirmation by the Senate. The board and management of NAHCOM include Jalal Arab, Chairman, and Aliu Abdulrazaq, Commissioner, Policy, Personnel, & Finance.

Others are; Prince Anofi Elegush, Commissioner, Operations and Prof. Abubakar A. Yagawal, Commissioner, Planning & Research. The eight new appointed NAHCOM zonal representatives include; Dr Muhammad Umaru Ndagi, North Central; Abba Jato Kala, North East and Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman, North West.

The rest are; Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe, South West; Aishat Obi Ahmed, South East; Zainab Musa, South South; Prof. Musa Inuwa Fodio, Jama’atul Nasril Islam and Prof. Adedimeji Mahfouz Adebola, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Similarly, the President approved the appointment of nine board members for the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission with Col. Aloche Adole as Chairman and Dr Stephen Adegbite as Secretary. The other members are; Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola- South West, Clement Alobu Nweke, South East and Chief Prince Weli Wosu, South South.

Others are; Prof. Joseph Haruna Mamman, North West; Dr Toma Hamidu Ragnjiya, North East; Dr Simon Abu Samson Dolly, North Central and Bishop Raphael Benjamin Nwankwo, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The President charged the new appointees to consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve the nation, urging them to commit themselves to this important purpose.

