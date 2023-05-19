President Buhari inaugurates State House Medical Centre

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, said the medical centre would provide services to the President and Vice-President, their families and other special guests.

“The idea was conceived in 2012 which led to the generation of a project brief, outlining its objectives, scope and specifications for its construction in 2013.

“But, it was only in 2020 and with the guidance and approval of Mr President that a comprehensive geotechnical survey and appraisal of seven sites was conducted for which he selected this site.

“The facility occupies a floor of 2,485 square metres across one suspended floor and basement, and was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria,“ he said.

The permanent secretary said the facility reflected President Buhari’s commitment to prioritising the health and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

“The facility offers a wide range of specialised medical services, covering advanced diagnostics and treatment; that’s why it’s equipped with the latest medical equipment of global standard.

“Today with the glory of God all this was achieved due to the singular resolve and resilience of President Muhammadu Buhari to address this long-identified need for such facility and bequeath a worthy legacy,“ Umar said.

The permanent secretary also expressed appreciation to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for her doggedness and advocacy towards improving the health of women and children in Nigeria.

On her part, the First Lady said her continued advocacy for the improvement of health and wellbeing of all Nigerians led to the establishment of the new facility.