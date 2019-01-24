President Buhari inaugurates CBN Centre of Excellence in UNN

Buhari said that the inauguration of the project became necessary following the desire of his administration to reverse the trend of dearth of infrastructure in Nigerian universities.

The president, who was on a campaign tour of Enugu State, said that his administration placed much premium on education as bedrock of growth and progress in the country.

He, however, regretted that facilities in most Nigerian universities had dilapidated over the years due to poor funding.

Buhari said that the immense challenge in the education sector called for a collaborative effort among stakeholders.

We are committed and determined to reverse this trend even in the face of dwindling revenue. We shall not rest until we deliver on our promises, he said.

The president said that it was gratifying to note that the institution which was the first indigenous university in the country had made tremendous efforts in academic pursuit.

Buhari lauded the vision of the founder of the institution, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe for giving Nigerians such gift.

Earlier in an address, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said that the project initiated in 2006 was an intervention initiative of the apex financial institution in the education sector.

Emefiele said that the project was initiated to solve the manpower need of the country in Economics and financial disciplines.

In conceiving this project, the aim of the bank was to ensure students at postgraduate levels in Economics, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration and Statistics study in a serene environment.

This is with a view to building human capacity for the financial services sub-sector, he said.

The CBN governor said that the pilot phase of the project covered the three premier universities in Nigeria which are UNN, University of Ibadan and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said that six other universities had since been included in the project.

He said that the centre of excellence in the campus which was the first to be commissioned comprised of 34, 102.81sqm total floor area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the edifice has a 497 seating capacity auditorium and lecture theatres, a tele-presence room, tutorial rooms, cafeterias and kitchens.

It also has 133 en-suite fully furnished rooms (single and double) fitted with kitchens, a gymnasium, reading rooms and laundry.

There are also generator house with four 1000KVA generators, water treatment plant and others.