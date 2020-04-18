The presidency has said that condolence visits after the burial of the former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari will not be entertained.

The Presidency announced this in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Garba said the deceased will be buried in accordance with the protocol put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the burial of coronavirus victims.

The statement reads, “We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well-meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

“May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

Kyari’s death was announced in the early hours of Saturday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity.

In a statement he posted on Facebook, Adesina said Kyari died on Friday, April 17, 2020.