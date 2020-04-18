Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity confirmed this in a tweet at 12:44 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

He tweeted, "Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon".

In a statement he posted on Facebook, Adesina said Kyari died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari also confirmed the passing of the former Chief of Staff.

He tweeted, "Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, has died. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest rank of Jannah. Allah ya jikan sa".

On March 24, 2020, the former Chief of Staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Days after, the presidency announced that Kyari was responding to treatment following speculations about his whereabouts.