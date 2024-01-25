ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Policeman rejects ₦1m bribe from bandit during arrest in Kaduna hotel

Nurudeen Shotayo

The bandit attempted to buy his way out of the arrest by offering the police officer ₦1m from the ransom recovered from him.

Nigerian police
Nigerian police

Recommended articles

Luck ran out on the suspect as police officers cornered him at the hotel in the Tafa community and arrested him with the bounty he earned from his illicit dealings on Wednesday, January 19, 2024.

However, the arrested bandit reportedly dangled one million naira out of the ransom recovered from him in front of the officer, but his selfish gesture met a hard luck.

Narrating the incident on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said the divisional headquarters received credible information regarding the presence of the suspected person at Easyway Hotel in Tafa town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on the intelligence, the operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer stormed the hotel and arrested a certain 28-year-old Bello Muhammad from Zamfara State.

The team also recovered the sum of ₦2,350,000:00, suspected to be proceeds of kidnappings.

Hassan stated that the suspect admitted to being a kidnapper who operates with his gang around Kagarko forest in Kaduna during an investigation.

The police spokesman explained that the recovered fund is the suspect's share of a ransom collected.

He added that a check of his mobile phone buttressed the suspect's confession as pictures of him brandishing an AK47 rifle in a forest were retrieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The said suspect Bello Muhammad thus offered a million naira backhander to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to stop him from furthering the investigation, which the Police Officer forthwith rejected. The investigation is still ongoing as the suspect is assisting the Police with vital information,” he said.

While praising the Tafa Division’s Operatives, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP A.D Ali, urged them not to relent in their efforts until crimes and criminality are reduced minimally.

The CP also tasked hoteliers, recreation, and leisure service operators in the state to always carry out due diligence on their customers to avoid harbouring criminals in their facilities.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ECOWAS Bank to host hybrid investment forum in Togo

ECOWAS Bank to host hybrid investment forum in Togo

Policeman rejects ₦1m bribe from bandit during arrest in Kaduna hotel

Policeman rejects ₦1m bribe from bandit during arrest in Kaduna hotel

Renowned lawyer Afe Babalola made $30m for helping govt recover funds from banks

Renowned lawyer Afe Babalola made $30m for helping govt recover funds from banks

Plateau Police recovers 10 bodies following attacks in Mangu

Plateau Police recovers 10 bodies following attacks in Mangu

Over 145,755 registered voters eligible for Ondo by-election - INEC

Over 145,755 registered voters eligible for Ondo by-election - INEC

Law students urge Tinubu to establish committee for transparent use of World Bank loans

Law students urge Tinubu to establish committee for transparent use of World Bank loans

Barr Effiong exposes possible foul play in Akwa Ibom wrestler's mysterious death

Barr Effiong exposes possible foul play in Akwa Ibom wrestler's mysterious death

Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor

Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor

Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position

Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele [Channels TV]

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students