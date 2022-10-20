RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki

Bayo Wahab

Popular comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni; and musician Folarin Falana, better known as Falz joined the procession.

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki. (TheCable)

The memorial rally was organised in remembrance of the victims of the shooting that took place at the Lekki toll gate on the night of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The youths carry mock coffins to commemorate the movement on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

However, police operatives stationed at the toll gate in a bid to disperse the youths fired teargas canisters at them.

Macaroni had on Wednesday announced on Twitter that there would be a walk in honour of #EndSARS victims.

He tweeted: “Peaceful Walk tomorrow in honor of all #EndSars and Police Brutality Victims!!! We no go fit ever forget!!!!”

Meanwhile, the police had earlier said the youths are free to assemble but are not free to block any road in the state.

In another tweet on Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that some youths were dispersed with teargas.

Hundeyin tweeted: "Peaceful persons were allowed to move around without interference from the police. Some of them that decided to be lawless and start mounting the toll complex, an action threatening the existing law and order in the area, were dispersed with teargas."

