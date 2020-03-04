Following the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, police have taken over the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Pulse had earlier reported that a High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja suspended Oshiomhole on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Justice Danlami Senchi, ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal as the APC chairman.

Justice Senchi gave the order following an application of interlocutory injunction filed by one Oluwale Afolabi. The APC was also named as a defendant in the case.

Afolabi had argued that Oshiomhole had not challenged the decision of the party to suspend him.

APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole has been asked to step down as Chairman of the party. (The Tide News Online) The Tide News Online

The applicant noted Oshiomhole could not enjoy benefits as a member of the party since he has been suspended.

The judge ordered Oshiomhole should stop parading himself as the national chairman of the APC.

The judge faulted the APC for keeping Oshiomhole as chairman “when he had been suspended by the party in his state”.

Senchi ordered that Oshiomhole should not be granted access to the national secretariat of the party in the Wuse area of Abuja.