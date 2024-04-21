Police say parents’ too much love for children causing societal decay

He disclosed this on Sunday at the formal handing over of a Vigilante Office donated by a Philanthropist to beef up security in Kofar Gayan Low-Cost in Zaria.

The DPO, who was represented by SP Abdullahi Aliyu, Assistant Officer-in-Charge of Low-Cost Police Outpost, tasked parents with the need to ensure the proper upbringing of their wards.

He observed that parents' too much love for children in most cases makes the duty of security personnel very hectic, adding, "Some parents can go to any extent to free their children even if they knew that the children are guilty of the offence being accused of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul urged residents of Low-Cost to assist security personnel “so that together we can achieve our goal of ensuring security of lives and property.”

He charged both formal and non-formal security outfits to discharge their duties with the fear of God Almighty, adding that they were engaged to serve humanity not to molest innocent persons.

On his part, Aliyu Abubakar, Officer-in-Charge of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Low-Cost Outpost, said constitutionally police were number one in terms of civil security operations.

He expressed appreciation that the establishment of a new NSCDC outpost in Low-Cost had resulted in the arrest of the greatest informant who used to invite kidnappers to the area.

Abubakar encouraged people to support the security personnel with credible intelligence to discharge their duties diligently, “if you see something, say something.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please report any suspicious movement to the security personnel for proper action.”

Dr Rilwan Al-Sudaney, Civilian JTF Commander in charge of Low-Cost, described security as a pillar to any meaningful development, advising that people should endeavour to give the vigilante courage, support and the necessary assistance to succeed.

In his speech, Alhaji Shamsu Aliyu, the Chairman of, the Low-Cost Community Development Association (LCDA) commended the residents of the area for their cooperation and urged them to do more to ensure the safety of the area.

He lauded the NSCDC for establishing a new outpost in the area and charged the personnel to continue with what he described as gigantic work.

Aliyu assured total support and encouragement of the mother body to the security committee towards securing the entire area.

ADVERTISEMENT

While describing the issue of security as very paramount, the Chairman sought for more cooperation from all to effectively secure the area.

Alhaji Idris Sani-Mai-Mai, the Chairman of, Low-Cost Security Committee, assured that the residents of the area were highly united not only in terms of security but in all aspects of human endeavours.

He lauded the people of the area for their support and cooperation, citing an example of somebody among the residents, who spent over N900,000 on renovation of the new NSCDC outpost in the area.

To further beef up security in the area, the chairman said the committee had introduced a new measure, where the committee in collaboration with ward heads would compile a list of Tsangaya schools comprising names of scholars, names of each Almajiri, his father’s name, town, address and phone number.

This, according to him, is with a view to having comprehensive data on schools around the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman said, henceforth, the ward heads must be involved in buying, selling and renting of houses in the area, adding that the selling of lands must be authenticated by the ward heads else it would be void.

In their separate responses, the Ward Heads of the area, Aliyu Dubanni Loco-Cost A, Nataalah Aliyu Low-Cost B, Muhammad Nazifi Low-Cost C and Umar Yahaya of Anguwan Rimi Low-Cost described the development as a moment of joy given its importance to the security of lives and property.

While identifying unity amongst the residents of the area as key to successful operations, the ward heads promised to extend all the necessary support and cooperation to the movement towards sustainable security.