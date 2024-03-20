ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said the rescued man had since reunited with his family, adding that Zhang was rescued unharmed.

Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin [VanguardNG]
Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin [VanguardNG]

Recommended articles

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin, said the Chinese were rescued in the early hours of Tuesday.

Zhang, popularly known in the area as “Williams Kaka’’, was abducted in Eiyenkorin at Cherish Guest House, sparking concerns and fear within the community.

Ejire-Adeyemi said: “Through diligent and coordinated efforts, the command’s tactical teams and vigilante group executed a series of strategic searches and investigation leading to the safe rescue of the victim Tuesday morning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the rescued man had since reunited with his family, adding that Zhang was rescued unharmed.

“This feat underscores the unwavering commitment of the Police Command in the state to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors within the state,” the PPRO said.

He added that the command, being led by Commissioner of Police Victor Olaiya, remains steadfast in pursuing justice and ensuring that criminal elements are kept in check at all times.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their areas to security agencies promptly,” Ejire-Adeyemi quoted Olaiya as saying.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dismissed soldier arrested for alleged armed robbery in Abuja

Dismissed soldier arrested for alleged armed robbery in Abuja

Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable

Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable

Court gives Obaseki, Edo assembly go ahead to impeach Shaibu

Court gives Obaseki, Edo assembly go ahead to impeach Shaibu

Gov's wife plants vegetables amid hardship, urges residents to start farming

Gov's wife plants vegetables amid hardship, urges residents to start farming

NSCDC arrests 7 suspects for producing illegal firearms for sale in Abuja

NSCDC arrests 7 suspects for producing illegal firearms for sale in Abuja

Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin

Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin

Nigerian Army sends 157 troops on peacekeeping mission to South Sudan

Nigerian Army sends 157 troops on peacekeeping mission to South Sudan

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN [The Educator Online]

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN

Sen Abdul’aziz Yari [Punch Newspapers]

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

Gov. Aiyedatiwa inaugurates 16 permanent secretaries, 2 tutors-general [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery