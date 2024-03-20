Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin, said the Chinese were rescued in the early hours of Tuesday.

Zhang, popularly known in the area as “Williams Kaka’’, was abducted in Eiyenkorin at Cherish Guest House, sparking concerns and fear within the community.

Ejire-Adeyemi said: “Through diligent and coordinated efforts, the command’s tactical teams and vigilante group executed a series of strategic searches and investigation leading to the safe rescue of the victim Tuesday morning.”

He said the rescued man had since reunited with his family, adding that Zhang was rescued unharmed.

“This feat underscores the unwavering commitment of the Police Command in the state to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors within the state,” the PPRO said.

He added that the command, being led by Commissioner of Police Victor Olaiya, remains steadfast in pursuing justice and ensuring that criminal elements are kept in check at all times.