Police re-arrest 13 fleeing Oyo inmates in Osun

SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Spokesperson, confirmed the development to newsmen and stated that the inmates were arrested on Saturday night, adding that they would soon be transferred to the Police State Criminal Investigation Department.

“God has helped the Command to re-arrest 13 escaped prisoners from Abologo Correctional Center Oyo, Oyo State".

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the inmates were wandering in the town on Saturday, when policemen on patrol arrested them.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had earlier on Sunday, promised that all escaped inmates from the Oyo correctional facility would be re-arrested, during his visit to the correctional facility.