The Nigeria Police Force has launched a cybercrime reporting portal to advance its crackdown on internet fraud.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, announced on Thursday, November 19, 2020 that members of the public can make reports against fraudsters at https://incb.police.gov.ng/.

He said the portal is part of efforts to ensure ease of reportage that will enable prompt investigation, arrest, and prosecution of fraudsters.

The portal caters to complaints about cybercrime and can be used by victims or complainants from any part of the world.

"The Force urges potential users of the portal to ensure that only correct and accurate information, devoid of deliberate falsehood, misrepresentation and misinformation, are provided when filing their complaints," Mba said.

A screenshot of the cybercrime reporting portal [NPF]

Cases reported on the portal will be dealt with by the cybercrime unit of the Force which is domiciled with the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters, Abuja, and the newly created Cybercrime Unit at the INTERPOL Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said the Force will protect Nigeria's cyber space and bring all cyber criminals to book.

He also assured members of the public that all reports and complaints made to the Police through the portal will be protected.

Mba said the portal will also provide updates on achievements recorded by the Force in the fight against cybercrime, and will also help citizens gain knowledge of basic cyber-related issues.

He said this will help members of the public get familiar with schemes of fraudsters and help them become less vulnerable to falling victims.