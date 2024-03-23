ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Augustina Ogbodo, commended the officers involved in the operation for their gallantry.

Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi
Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued to reporters by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Joshua Ukandu, on Friday in Abakaliki.

Ukandu noted that no fewer than five suspects were arrested during the operation which occurred on March 21, in a forest within the Omini community, Izzi Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

He explained that the operation was in conjunction with other security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PPRO, one AK47 rifle, 2, 000 rounds of live ammunition and three vehicles were also recovered.

“The Command, acting on credible intelligence in a joint operation with sister security agencies on March 21, stormed a suspected gunmen’s hideout in a forest within Omini community in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State.

“The hoodlums, sighting the operatives, opened fire on them but in the ensuing gun duel, three members of the gang were neutralised, five arrested while others escaped.

“Three Sienna Vehicles, snatched from different individuals and used by the hoodlums to perpetrate heinous crimes, were recovered from the camp.

“The exhibits recovered from the den indicate that the gang is responsible for the recent attacks and killing of police officers in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Exhibits recovered in the course of the operation include one AK47 rifle with 16 rounds of live ammunition, a bag containing 2,000 rounds of live ammunition and a Police Warrant Card, among others,” he stated.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Augustina Ogbodo, commended the officers involved in the operation for their gallantry.

Ukandu said the Commissioner assured residents that the command would not relent in its fight against crime, and would be committed to the protection of lives and property in Ebonyi State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslims find it difficult to get partners in South-East - Imo Chief Imam

Muslims find it difficult to get partners in South-East - Imo Chief Imam

Wike vows to cooperate with Defence Chief to curb insecurity in FCT

Wike vows to cooperate with Defence Chief to curb insecurity in FCT

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers at Osun schools

Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers at Osun schools

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi

Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi

FULL NAMES: Simon Ekpa, 96 others declared wanted by military

FULL NAMES: Simon Ekpa, 96 others declared wanted by military

Tinubu serious about commitment to border security - Minister

Tinubu serious about commitment to border security - Minister

Troops cordon off Okuama, others as manhunt for officers' killers continues

Troops cordon off Okuama, others as manhunt for officers' killers continues

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zubaida Umar

President Tinubu appoints Zubaida Umar as new NEMA DG

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Stop hate speech against Igbos, it could lead to pogrom, Ohanaeze to other tribes

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna