Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi

This is contained in a statement issued to reporters by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Joshua Ukandu, on Friday in Abakaliki.

Ukandu noted that no fewer than five suspects were arrested during the operation which occurred on March 21, in a forest within the Omini community, Izzi Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

He explained that the operation was in conjunction with other security agencies.

According to the PPRO, one AK47 rifle, 2, 000 rounds of live ammunition and three vehicles were also recovered.

“The Command, acting on credible intelligence in a joint operation with sister security agencies on March 21, stormed a suspected gunmen’s hideout in a forest within Omini community in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State.

“The hoodlums, sighting the operatives, opened fire on them but in the ensuing gun duel, three members of the gang were neutralised, five arrested while others escaped.

“Three Sienna Vehicles, snatched from different individuals and used by the hoodlums to perpetrate heinous crimes, were recovered from the camp.

“The exhibits recovered from the den indicate that the gang is responsible for the recent attacks and killing of police officers in the state.

“Exhibits recovered in the course of the operation include one AK47 rifle with 16 rounds of live ammunition, a bag containing 2,000 rounds of live ammunition and a Police Warrant Card, among others,” he stated.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Augustina Ogbodo, commended the officers involved in the operation for their gallantry.