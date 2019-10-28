A police inspector simply identified as Selven, was in the early hours of Monday, October 28, 2019, whisked away as kidnappers stormed Rubochi community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The policeman was abducted alongside one Nengba Mundi.

Punch reports that the kidnappers invaded the community in large numbers on the midnight of Monday, firing indiscriminately.

The deputy spokesperson, FCT police command, ASP Miriam Yusuf, however promised to provide details of the incident later.