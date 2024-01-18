ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police in Kaduna rescue man kidnapped in Abuja, arrest suspect

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman said that the commissioner of police has commended the operatives for the brave feat and tasked them to continuously go after criminal elements in the state.

Police in Kaduna rescue man kidnapped in Abuja, arrest suspect [Businessday NG]
Police in Kaduna rescue man kidnapped in Abuja, arrest suspect [Businessday NG]

Recommended articles

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “In a renewed vigour to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the public in Kaduna State owing to the strict orders of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Ali to Police operatives to deny criminal elements any active spaces.”

He said this led the personnel of the command to rescue a victim kidnapped from Abuja, arrested one of the kidnappers, and recovered the victim’s vehicle and the kidnappers’ firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan explained that on Thursday, operatives attached to the Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna received a distress call of a kidnapping incident from Abuja, indicating the culprits and their victim were transiting through Kaduna.

He said, ”The operatives at about 0010 hours blocked a grey Toyota Hilux van with a registration number, Abuja RBC 90 DC, with four passengers, the driver inclusive, suspected to be the vehicle conveying the kidnappers and their victim.”

According to him, on sensing danger and to escape, one of the kidnappers fired at the Policemen and they responded accordingly.

Hassan said, “In the resulting gun duel, the victim, a certain Segun Akinyemi of block 10, flat 2 FCDA Quarters Area 3 Garki Abuja was rescued.

”One of the kidnappers, a 28-year-old Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja was arrested while three others escaped although they are being trailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Equally, the said vehicle belonging to the victim, two numbers of Retay G17 model pistol, one Beretta pistol, 10 9mm P.A.K ammunition and five 9mm special ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers.”

Hasan said that preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim was abducted at about 1700 hours on Wednesday by the kidnappers just when he was leaving his home.

“The three escapees were; Chidibere Nwodibo of Life Camp Abuja, one Auwal surname unknown and the gang leader whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

“The kidnappers were transporting their victim to Kano before they were intercepted by the Police,” Hassan said.

The spokesman said that the commissioner of police has commended the operatives for the brave feat and tasked them to continuously go after criminal elements in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the public to avail themselves of security agencies’ hotlines for any distress call requiring a prompt response.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs Lilypond Command processed exports worth $701.8m in 2023

Customs Lilypond Command processed exports worth $701.8m in 2023

Ogun govt to rehabilitate 472 health centers, says Commissioner

Ogun govt to rehabilitate 472 health centers, says Commissioner

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students

Minister says President Tinubu is committed to enhancing food security

Minister says President Tinubu is committed to enhancing food security

Police in Kaduna rescue man kidnapped in Abuja, arrest suspect

Police in Kaduna rescue man kidnapped in Abuja, arrest suspect

Nigeria’s non-oil export stood at 6.685m metric tonnes in 2023- NEPC

Nigeria’s non-oil export stood at 6.685m metric tonnes in 2023- NEPC

Marine, blue economy key to Nigeria actualising $1trn economy – FG

Marine, blue economy key to Nigeria actualising $1trn economy – FG

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

No project has stopped under Tinubu’s watch - Wike

No project has stopped under Tinubu’s watch - Wike

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima