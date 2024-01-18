Police in Kaduna rescue man kidnapped in Abuja, arrest suspect

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “In a renewed vigour to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the public in Kaduna State owing to the strict orders of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Ali to Police operatives to deny criminal elements any active spaces.”

He said this led the personnel of the command to rescue a victim kidnapped from Abuja, arrested one of the kidnappers, and recovered the victim’s vehicle and the kidnappers’ firearms.

Hassan explained that on Thursday, operatives attached to the Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna received a distress call of a kidnapping incident from Abuja, indicating the culprits and their victim were transiting through Kaduna.

He said, ”The operatives at about 0010 hours blocked a grey Toyota Hilux van with a registration number, Abuja RBC 90 DC, with four passengers, the driver inclusive, suspected to be the vehicle conveying the kidnappers and their victim.”

According to him, on sensing danger and to escape, one of the kidnappers fired at the Policemen and they responded accordingly.

Hassan said, “In the resulting gun duel, the victim, a certain Segun Akinyemi of block 10, flat 2 FCDA Quarters Area 3 Garki Abuja was rescued.

”One of the kidnappers, a 28-year-old Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja was arrested while three others escaped although they are being trailed.

“Equally, the said vehicle belonging to the victim, two numbers of Retay G17 model pistol, one Beretta pistol, 10 9mm P.A.K ammunition and five 9mm special ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers.”

Hasan said that preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim was abducted at about 1700 hours on Wednesday by the kidnappers just when he was leaving his home.

“The three escapees were; Chidibere Nwodibo of Life Camp Abuja, one Auwal surname unknown and the gang leader whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

“The kidnappers were transporting their victim to Kano before they were intercepted by the Police,” Hassan said.

The spokesman said that the commissioner of police has commended the operatives for the brave feat and tasked them to continuously go after criminal elements in the state.

