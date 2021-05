Police foil criminal operation, recover AK-47 rifle in Oyo

Osifeso said the operatives attached to the command’s Monitoring Unit made the breakthrough on Sunday at about 4:30 pm while on a stop and search duty at Bakari.

“The suspect spotted the tactical team performing their routine intelligence checks from afar and immediately turned his Bajaj motorcycle to flee.

”In swift response, the tactical operatives followed in hot pursuit after the fleeing suspect, who turned off the main highway into a pathways leading into a nearby forest, an action that led to a sack falling off the back of his motorcycle.

“A cursory look into the content of the sack revealed it was an AK-47 rifle with breech number 353913,” Osifeso said.

The PPRO further said that comprehensive investigations was ongoing to not only to apprehend the suspect but to as well crack down his criminal network and supply chain.