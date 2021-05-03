RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police foil criminal operation, recover AK-47 rifle in Oyo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Oyo State has foiled a criminal operation at Bakari, a border village between Oyo and Ogun State and recovered an AK-47 rifle while on stop and search operation.

Police foil criminal operation, recover AK-47 rifle in Oyo [Nigeria Police]
Police foil criminal operation, recover AK-47 rifle in Oyo [Nigeria Police] Pulse Nigeria

The command’s Public Relation Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made the disclosed in a statement issued on Monday and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Recommended articles

Osifeso said the operatives attached to the command’s Monitoring Unit made the breakthrough on Sunday at about 4:30 pm while on a stop and search duty at Bakari.

“The suspect spotted the tactical team performing their routine intelligence checks from afar and immediately turned his Bajaj motorcycle to flee.

”In swift response, the tactical operatives followed in hot pursuit after the fleeing suspect, who turned off the main highway into a pathways leading into a nearby forest, an action that led to a sack falling off the back of his motorcycle.

“A cursory look into the content of the sack revealed it was an AK-47 rifle with breech number 353913,” Osifeso said.

The PPRO further said that comprehensive investigations was ongoing to not only to apprehend the suspect but to as well crack down his criminal network and supply chain.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, enjoined the good people of the state to partner with the Police in terms of sharing credible and timely information that would stamp out crime in the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

#FindHinnyHumoren: Lady raped and killed after showing up for job interview

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

#FindHinyHumoren: Saraki calls for swift prosecution of Iniobong Umoren’s killers

Woman collapses & dies on 10th day of 14-day fasting to get back husband who left her 7 years ago

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter