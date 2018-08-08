Police end blockade on Benue Assembly complex

news

The police authority in Benue, on Wednesday, withdrew from the state House of Assembly complex to end a period of blockade, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the police on July 28, laid siege to the assembly; chasing members and workers out including the Clerk of the House, Mr Torese Agena, from their offices at the complex.

The police personnel had occupied the assembly complex for nearly two weeks, thereby denying lawmakers access to the chambers to discharge their duties.

NAN recalls that trouble started when 22 out of the 30 lawmakers impeached the former Speaker of the House, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, who in turn with seven other members, attempted to impeach Gov. Samuel Ortom of the state.

Speaking to newsmen at the assembly complex, the new Speaker, Mr Titus Uba, hailed Nigerians for standing with the House and resisting the blockade by the police.

“We have taken over the Assembly now and the normal adjournment date of August 15 still stands for us to continue to give Benue citizens the best legislations.

“The police have been withdrawn from the assembly complex and we thank all Nigerians for standing with us through the struggle for our democracy to thrive,” Uba said.