Police deploy 5,000 officers, 2 helicopters for APC Convention

IGP Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployment of 5,000 officers, 2 helicopters and 6 armoured personnel carriers for the APC Convention.

  • Published:
(DailyTrust)
The Nigeria Police has deployed a total of 5,000 officers, two helicopters and six amoured tanks for the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC national convention is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

In addition, there will be traffic diversion from the Eagles Square from 10pm on Friday, June 22, 2018.

This was contained in a statement signed by Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood and made available to Pulse on Friday.

According to Moshood, the deployment of heavy security presence to the APC convention venue, is part of the commitment of the Police under the leadership of IGP Ibrahim Idris, to ensure that there is no breakdown of law in the area.

The statement reads:

“A total number of Five Thousand (5000) Police Personnel comprising, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), the Police Mounted Troop, The Dog Section (K9), the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), The Police Air-wing and the Force Armament Unit have been deployed under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, to ensure adequate security for all the accredited participants at the convention. Security coverage have been provided also at all the accreditation centres.

ALSO READ: 6,800 delegates to vote at APC Convention

“In addition, two (2) Police Helicopters, six (6) Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) are already deployed for the security of the convention. Personnel of other security and safety agencies are also being deployed to complement the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring adequate security and a hitch-free convention.

“Only accredited delegates accredited party officials bearing the APC clearance/identification tags will be allowed into the venue. Personnel of all Security and Safety agencies deployed for the security of the convention must also wear the certified identification tag conspicuously at the venue. Only one (1) aide will be allowed to follow their principals into the venue of the convention. 

The Nigeria Police Force hereby warns all unauthorised individual(s) and group(s) who have no business with the convention to steer clear of the venue. The full weight of the law will be applied on any person or group of persons who try to disrupt the orderliness and conduct of the convention.   

“The Personnel deployed are under strict instruction to be civil, polite but strict and firm in the discharge of their duties during the convention.

“There will be diversion of traffic from all the routes to the Eagle Square from Ahmadu Bello Way, Shehu Shagari Way and other Roads leading to the venue of the convention. Road users and other members of the Public are advised to use alternative routes. The diversion of traffic will take effect from 2200Hrs of 22 of June, 2018 till the end of the convention.

"Any member of the public with complaint or observation on security issue can call the following numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653  for immediate response,” the Police spokesman added.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche

