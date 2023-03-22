Police confirm detention of LP supporter Chude over alleged cybercrime

According to the police, Chude was arrested in Onitsha on Saturday, March 18, 2023, and is currently being investigated by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja, following a petition submitted against him.

The force said the petition accused the Twitter influencer of cyber-stalking due to his activities on social media which contravenes the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and other criminal laws.

The police, therefore, urged members of the public to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the law and be aware of the penalties related to cybercrime offences.

It added that a prima facie case has been established against the suspect and his case file has been forwarded to the Force Legal Department for further action.

Although the force didn't divulge the identity of the petitioner, several social media users had pointed accusing fingers at the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, over his alleged involvement in Chude's arrest.

This was because, Chude, who is known on Twitter for making controversial allegations against public officials and opposition members, had accused Soludo of disrupting the Saturday, March 18, 2023, state assembly election in Anambra State.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, he alleged that thugs suspected to be working for the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, attacked some polling units in the state and snatched ballot boxes.

“I can’t remember the last time I heard of ballot box snatching in Anambra. This is the height of it; @CCSoludo has taken us back to Mbadinuju's era,” Chude said in the tweet.

The tweep was subsequently arrested by security operatives from Onitsha and transported to Criminal Investigative Department in Awka where he was first detained over an alleged cybercrime offence.

Confirming his arrest and the allegation levelled against him, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, said Chude was arrested for cyber-stalking.

Adejobi's words: “The Nigeria Police hereby confirm that one Mr Chude Nnamdi with Twitter handle ‘@chude__’ was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State on March 18, 2023, and he is being investigated by the NPF-NCCC Abuja, for cyber-stalking, pursuant to a complaint received via a petition, about his activities on social media which contravenes the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and other criminal laws.

“Furthermore, a prima facie case has been established against him while the case file has been forwarded to the Force Legal Department for further action.