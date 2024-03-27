ADVERTISEMENT
Police Commissioner arrested 2,329 suspects within his first 100 days in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended the media and sister security agencies for their support during the period, calling for more collaboration.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Adegoke Fayoade [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]
Fayoade disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen about his achievements since he assumed duty in Lagos Police Command.

He said that those arrested include suspected cultists, armed robbers, and kidnappers among others.

The commissioner said many suspects were arrested during raids at different black spots in the state, stressing that 2,253 of those raided were prosecuted, while others would soon be prosecuted.

Fayoade specifically noted that in the past month, the command arrested 64 suspects, including armed robbers, cultists and some for unlawful possession of firearms and illicit drugs.

“We recovered a total of 20 firearms, including four toy guns, 120 rounds of toy ammunition, 28 live ammunition, 15 live cartridges, three expended cartridges, four vehicles, seven POS machines, cutlasses, illicit drugs and various charms.

“A total of 4,502 motorcycles have so far been impounded on banned routes and have been handed over to the Lagos State Government for crushing.

“All suspects are to be charged to court after investigations,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that in the last 100 days, he piloted the affairs of the command with all sense of professionalism, he then charged his men to show commitment and not to spare any officer found wanting.

Fayoade said that the security architecture of the command was reorganised by intensifying patrols, paying special attention to high-risk areas, especially at peak periods, which he stressed had helped to reduce traffic robberies.

The Commissioner said that the command was committed to the security of lives and properties in Lagos State, stressing that the waterways were also being secured in collaboration with the Navy and JTF.

“We shall be engaging with the communities to build trust, gather information and collaborate to address safety concerns.

”We shall also leverage technology like surveillance, GPS tracking and data analysis for better monitoring and response,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 56 suspects were paraded, arms, ammunition, substance suspected to be weed, and charms were displayed on Wednesday for newsmen.

News Agency Of Nigeria

