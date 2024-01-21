Police arrest suspect for alleged culpable homicide in Kano

The Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone on Sunday that the crime was committed at a factory in Sharada.

He said that at about 8:30 a.m., a distress call was received that there was a problem at Fas Agro Sacks Company.

He explained that on receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer from Sharada led a team to the scene and discovered it was a fight between two staff of the company – Tukur Adamu, 32, and James Ismail, 32.

He said during the fight, Tukur Adamu fell and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

”The incident shook the company and indeed the entire residents and our officers worked tirelessly to identify and got the assailant, James Ismail arrested.

”As a result of the incident, thugs mobilized in large numbers took advantage of the situation and started looting people’s property and attempted to set the company ablaze.

”We have so far arrested 13 thugs during the incident.

”This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the sanctity of life and bringing justice to those affected by such heinous acts.”

