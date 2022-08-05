Police arrest officer allegedly engaging in extortion in viral video

Osabuohign was seen in a viral video on Twitter negotiating with a road user identified as Arc. Bolu.

Iwegbu said the officer has been arrested, detained and currently undergoing investigation.

He said that the command has set up an ad-hoc committee headed by ACP James Chu, head of operations at the command.

Iwegbu said the command’s Provost Marshal, CSP Avanrenren Godwin, is the deputy chairman of the committee.

The spokesperson said that there were other operatives who had earlier been arrested for alleged official corruption and undergoing investigation.