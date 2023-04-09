The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest another Kuje prison escapee in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nasarawa state police command had on July 9, 2022 recaptured one of the escaped inmates, Hassan Hassan.

Kuje Prison Break
Kuje Prison Break

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on Sunday in Lafia.

Nansel said that Buhari was arrested with his friend Zubairu Ali for allegedly snatching a motorcycle in Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

On April 6, at about 10:00 p.m., police operatives attached to Nasarawa Division arrested the fugitive and one other for motorcycle theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are responsible for most motorcycle snatching and theft in Nasarawa LGA and its environs.

“Upon interrogation, Salisu Buhari confessed to have escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre when the facility was attacked last year.

“The escapee said he linked up with his crony after escaping from the facility and went into criminal venture,” the spokesperson for the police added.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba had ordered the transfer of the case to state Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for exhaustive investigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state command had on July 9, 2022 recaptured one of the escaped inmates, Hassan Hassan.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Abiodun commiserates with Buhari, Obasanjo over Bola Ajibola’s death

Gov Abiodun commiserates with Buhari, Obasanjo over Bola Ajibola’s death

Islamic scholar warns elected public officers on consequences of unkept promises

Islamic scholar warns elected public officers on consequences of unkept promises

Buhari mourns, condoles with Kano community over Dantata's wife's death

Buhari mourns, condoles with Kano community over Dantata's wife's death

Police arrest another Kuje prison escapee in Nasarawa

Police arrest another Kuje prison escapee in Nasarawa

Buhari mourns outstanding Jurist, Bola Ajibola

Buhari mourns outstanding Jurist, Bola Ajibola

Benue monarch weeps over killing of 2 children, 37 others by herdsmen

Benue monarch weeps over killing of 2 children, 37 others by herdsmen

We didn't stop believing in you - Tinubu tells Adesanya

We didn't stop believing in you - Tinubu tells Adesanya

NDLEA seizes 648,050 pills of opioids in 3 states

NDLEA seizes 648,050 pills of opioids in 3 states

Our families are hungry due to low passengers’ turnout- Commercial drivers

Our families are hungry due to low passengers’ turnout- Commercial drivers

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading