Police arrest 38 for protesting Supreme Court judgment on Nasarawa election

The suspects were immediately charged to court and remanded at the Lafia Custodial Centre.

They were charged before the Chief Magistrates’ Court 3 Lafia for the offence.

When the matter was mentioned for hearing by the prosecuting counsel, Danjuma Allu, the Chief Magistrate, Mohammed Abdullahi Lanze, reserved the ruling on their bail application to Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Illiya Ashokpa, Defence Counsel, applied that the court should grant them bail but his application was turned down.

The protesters comprised five males and 33 females.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state had confirmed the arrest and prosecution by the command.