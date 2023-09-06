ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 2 suspects over truck driver’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Unconfirmed reports on Tuesday had said men of the state taskforce allegedly killed a yet-to-be identified person at Mile 2 area, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the truck had been towed to the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) yard in Oshodi.

“Two suspects have been arrested and they are helping the police in ongoing investigation,” he said.

This led to protest by some persons, who set up bonfires on the ever busy road.

Hundeyin, while reacting to the incident, had told NAN that the police received conflicting reports about the killing around 1.00 a.m. on Tuesday.

He said the motor boy of the truck was also injured and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“The claims cannot be confirmed yet. Information is still sketchy. The situation has been brought under control.

“Police patrol teams have arrived and the obstacles are being cleared for free flow of traffic,” he had said.

