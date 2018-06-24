Pulse.ng logo
Plateau Govt. imposes dusk to dawn curfew in 3 LGAs

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Plateau Govt. imposes dusk to dawn curfew in 3 LGAs  play

Plateau Govt. imposes dusk to dawn curfew in 3 LGAs 

(The Cable)
The Plateau Government has imposed  a dusk to dawn curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government areas.

The Government of the State,  Mr Rufus Bature said in a statement in Jos  that the curfew was to avert a breakdown of law and order.

ALSO READ: Police confirm 11 persons killed in attacks on Plateau communities

He said that movement would be restricted from 6 p.m.to 6 a.m. except for those on essential duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that there was tension in some parts of the state after several attacks in some communities left many people dead.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

