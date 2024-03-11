Peter Obi’s ex-aide discloses how he bought 400 SUVs for traditional rulers

Obi, who contested for president on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023, is an advocate of a reduction in the cost of governance at the state and federal levels.

But the claim by his former aide on how he (Obi) procured 400 SUVs during his administration in Anambra State is a sharp contrast with how Obi positions himself in Nigerian politics.

Wading in on the controversy involving Erisco Foods, Obase in a series of tweets on Monday, March 11, 2024, was explaining how a crisis could lead to damaging Public Relations for corporate entities when he made the revelation about his principal.

While drawing an analogy from his work experience with Obi, Obase narrated how one of the 400 SUVs the ex-governor procured for traditional rulers in Anambra crashed and almost caused a PR disaster for Innoson Motors.

He tweeted, “Potential Corporate PR’s disasters require tact & diplomacy. When I was the SSG in Anambra Peter Obi, procured over 400 SUVs for the Traditional Rulers. One day, a Traditional Ruler & Classmate called to say his SUV crashed. Luckily no injuries or fatalities.

“Then he said his driver (who had apparently fallen asleep at the wheels) said the steering wheel had instantly locked at top speed. I sensed a PR problem instantly. I told him to get a police report and arrange for the vehicle to be towed back to Anambra.

“I then called the CEO of Innoson Motors and explained the situation. I suggested they recover the vehicle dismantle it and ascertain if indeed the vehicle accident was mechanical, and if need be take remedial measures. He did not argue. He thanked me.

“He proceeded as agreed and it was ascertained the accident was not due to a steering lock. Innoson Motors repaired and restored the SUV to brand-new status and returned to the Traditional Ruler. Meanwhile, ANSG had replaced the SUV with a new one.

“In the end, the driver admitted that he “might have dozed off.” Imagine the PR disaster one accident would have been to Innoson Motors. Till date, one decade later, the Traditional Ruler is still driving both SUVs without issues. Lessons learned.”

Unfortunately, the thread did not fulfil the purpose it sought to serve as the claim about his principal acquiring 400 SUVs overshadowed the intent of his tweets and became the talking point on Twitter.

Obase’s tweets got many Nigerians questioning Obi’s frugality advocacy as he is perceived to be a politician who does not subscribe to bloated governments.

This is coming hours after Obi asked the presidency and the National Assembly to explain how an additional ₦3 trillion padded into the 2024 budget.

