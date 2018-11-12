Peter Obi reacts Atiku’s alleged harassment by security agents

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has reacted to the alleged harassment of the party’s presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar by security agents.

Atiku, on Sunday, November 11, 2018, alleged that he was subjected to a search by security agents which he said was aimed at intimidating him.

He said "I arrived to Abuja this morning to a search by agents of the state, aimed at intimidating me and my staff.

“I am committed to building a Nigeria where no citizen is intimidated by agents of state who are paid to protect them. Together, #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain.”

The former Vice-President returned to Nigeria from Dubai, where he held series of meetings with leaders of the PDP.

Atiku’s sin

Speaking on the incident, Obi said Atiku’s sin is that he is the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Vanguard reports that the former Anambra Governor also called on politicians to embrace peace, adding that Nigeria will be a better place if people show love to one another.

He said “His only offence is that he is the presidential candidate of an opposition party. It is not as if you are not allowed to do a routine check.

“What I am saying is that we have a country and what we need now is to be showing each other love and show the example to the younger ones that we are not divided, that we are together, that we want the country to work. It’s about the country.

ALSO READ: PDP accuses Buhari of ordering security agents to harass Atiku

“All these divisions are not necessary for our future. But what we do is that we are dividing the country. But you see people coming to a programme chanting war songs. It shouldn’t be.”

FG dismisses Atiku’s claim

In its reaction, the Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika said that Atiku was subjected to the normal screening exercise at the airport.

Sirika also described the PDP presidential candidate’s claim as a mischievous attempt aimed at attracting media attention.

The minister also called on Nigerians to obey the laws of land, adding that VIPs should not seek to be treated specially.