Atiku says security agents tried to intimidate him at Abuja airport

The PDP presidential candidate made this known on Twitter on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

  Published: , Refreshed:
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has alleged that security agents at the Abuja airport tried to intimidate him. play

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has alleged that security agents at the Abuja airport tried to intimidate him.

Atiku said “I arrived to Abuja this morning to a search by agents of the state, aimed at intimidating me and my staff.

“I am committed to building a Nigeria where no citizen is intimidated by agents of state who are paid to protect them. Together, #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain.”

According to Punch, the former Vice-President arrived Nigeria from Dubai in a private jet early Sunday morning.

Dubai trip

Following Atiku’s meeting with some leaders of the PDP in Dubai, APC asked security agencies to check the illicit movement of cash by politicians.

The ruling party also alerted anti-graft and security agencies to investigate the former Vice President's trip to Dubai.

The APC, in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, described the Dubai meeting as comical, and also alleged that those who attended had sinister motives.

Atiku's private jet stripped

According to The Cable, Atiku's private jet was stripped bare by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The report also said that officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigeria Customs Service were part of the search team.

Atiku's spokesman, Paul Ibe confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday.

According to the report, the security agencies were looking for foreign currency.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Coordinator of the Atiku Political Associates (APA), Chief Dr Mike Audu, has advised all its members to commence grassroots mobilisation that will pave way for Atiku’s victory at the polls in 2019.

