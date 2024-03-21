Peter Obi praises Otti for Abia road that has been abandoned for 40 years

He noted that the development is in continuation of the Otti administration's commitment to the infrastructural development of Abia State.

He stated this in a post on his Twitter, now X, account on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The former Anambra State Governor said the 30km road has been in disrepair for about 40 years, imagining what had become of the communities along the road over the period.

"This very road had been abandoned for about 40 years.

"It is easy to imagine what had become of the communities in the area over these years concerning their contributions to the economic growth of the State," Obi's post partly read.

He commended the Otti administration for strategic investment in infrastructure that will positively impact the socio-economic development of Abia State.

Obi also appealed to successive governments that will take over in the future to continue the legacy of infrastructural development being set by the Otti administration.

He said, "Investing in strategic infrastructure that will positively impact the socio-economic development of society and the ultimate well-being of the people, should be desired by any caring government, as Gov Otti has done in this particular case.

"I plead with successive governments that will take over power in the future, after Gov. Otti, to do everything to maintain the roads he is now building. One of the biggest tragedies of our system is the lack of maintenance culture in governance.

"Strategic infrastructures like these require constant maintenance to be able to serve their purpose. No matter how strong a road is built, it will eventually expire and become weak if not properly maintained."

During the flag-off ceremony of the project on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the Abia Governor restated his commitment to removing barriers that hinder the residents' potential and economic prosperity.

With the ongoing road projects in the state, Otti said his government is creating the pathways to a brighter future for Abians.