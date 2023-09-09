Peter Obi pens heart-melting message to wife on 49th birthday

Also known as Margaret Brownson Usen (née), Obi's wife clocked 49 years old on Saturday, September 9, 2023, and her husband expressed his profound appreciation to her for her support and dedication to the cause of a new Nigeria.

Taking to his X (former Twitter) page on Saturday evening, the former Anambra State governor said Margaret is not only his best partner but also the best mother their children could have wished for.

He also thanked his wife for traversing the entire part of the country during the campaign period, adding that her passionate contributions to the vision of a better Nigeria remain admirable.

Obi's message read, "My Dearest Wife, I most sincerely congratulate you on your birthday anniversary today. You remain the best partner and the best mother to our dear children.

"Your passionate contributions to the vision of a New Nigeria remain admirable, and your sacrifices for a better Nigeria are very encouraging.

"You traversed every part of our dear nation during our rigorous campaign period, preaching the gospel of the New Nigeria. I celebrate you today as always.

"May God Almighty, who has been with you all these years grant you many more healthy and happy years, and continue to bless you always. Happy Birthday My One and Only Dear Wife. -PO"The couple have been married for over 30 years, having tied the knot in 1993 and are blessed with two children.

Perhaps, Obi and his wife could have wished for a better birthday anniversary had luck shone on the Labour Party candidate at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) during the week.