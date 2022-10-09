Peter Obi expresses sadness over loss of 76 lives in Anambra flood

Obi sends condolence message: Obi also extended his concerns to victims of flooding in other parts of the country, especially Nasarawa State where a rice farm and mill valued at $20m has reportedly been destroyed by flood.

The former Anambra State Governor made this known in a series of tweets on his page on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Flood crisis: Pulse reports that flood is currently ravaging Kogi, Jigawa, Delta, and Anambra states with several communities currently submerged under the water.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, no fewer than 76 people were declared dead with several others still missing after a boat carrying people trapped in the flood capsized in a community in Anambra.

Obi consoles victims: In his tweet in Sunday, Obi said he received the reports of the boat mishap and the destruction of properties with sadness.

He also sent his condolences to the families of the victims across all the states and encouraged the rice company affected to remain strong at this trying time.

Obi's tweet read: "Earlier, I received with sadness the reports of a boat mishap in Anambra State, which claimed no fewer than 76 lives and the destruction of 10,000 Hectares Of Olam Rice Farm and Mill in Nasarawa State valued at $20 million by floods.

"These incidents, and very related unreported events have continued to occur in recent times. These are challenging times for us as a nation. But united in purpose and efforts, we shall come out stronger.